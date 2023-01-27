Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,149 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

DHR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.43. 742,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

