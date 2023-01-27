Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $901,738. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.