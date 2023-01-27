Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 426,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

