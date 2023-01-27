Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.34 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. 368,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

