Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Shares Up 0.3%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 20,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 122,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

