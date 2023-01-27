Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,058 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.81. 897,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

