Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
