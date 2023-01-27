Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 211,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.