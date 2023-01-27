Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 2,902 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 417,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,944. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.