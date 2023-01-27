Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 5,399 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

