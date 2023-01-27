Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,819 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,655 shares of company stock worth $4,527,288. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 214,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

