Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,206 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Arista Networks makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 791,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,912. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

