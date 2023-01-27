Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488,703. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

