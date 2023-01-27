Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $748,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

