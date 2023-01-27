Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $868,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 410.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,303. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $100.14.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

