Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $707,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,390. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

