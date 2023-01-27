Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.90. The company had a trading volume of 401,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

