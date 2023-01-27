Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

