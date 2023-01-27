Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $44.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. Fraport has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

