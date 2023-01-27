Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €31.90 ($34.67) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of FRE stock traded down €0.67 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.37 ($28.66). 1,870,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

