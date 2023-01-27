FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.30

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.30 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.89). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 244,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of £370.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

