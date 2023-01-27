FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,505,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 752,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 894,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 544,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 40.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 705,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 204,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

