Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.94

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.94 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 100,047 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fulham Shore Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.99. The firm has a market cap of £63.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

