FUNToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.78 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $77.78 million and $2.16 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00401883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.00 or 0.28209252 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00584164 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.