Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.64).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.74.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fusion Antibodies

In related news, insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,199.95).

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.