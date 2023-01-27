FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AlloVir, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,405 shares of company stock worth $428,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

