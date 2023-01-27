FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,718,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

