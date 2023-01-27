FY2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Decreased by Raymond James

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.86. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$262.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.87 million.

goeasy Stock Up 1.7 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark reduced their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$170.60.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.