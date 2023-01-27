FY2023 EPS Estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grosvenor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.98 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 241.25%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

