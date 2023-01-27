G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $27,729.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00080777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00056872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026269 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000249 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.