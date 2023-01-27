Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 12,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

