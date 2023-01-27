Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.83 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $343.45 million and approximately $184.83 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

