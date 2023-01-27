Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.20 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Galapagos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

