Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 67,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 78,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

