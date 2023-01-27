GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
Shares of GMSQF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,738. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
