GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of GMSQF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,738. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

