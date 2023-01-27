Gas Price Reaches $2.60 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Gas has a market cap of $153.84 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00011240 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00401883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.00 or 0.28209252 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00584164 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
