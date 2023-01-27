Gas Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00011211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $152.23 million and $17.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
