GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

GasLog Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLOP opened at $8.18 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

