Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.61

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.61 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.64). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.61), with a volume of 510,889 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

