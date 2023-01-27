General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $228.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $205.08 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

