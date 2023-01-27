General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.58.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

