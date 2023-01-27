General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,704.67, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,620,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 880,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

