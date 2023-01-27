Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 575 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.42) to GBX 625 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLNCY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.