Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HDV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. 318,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

