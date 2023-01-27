Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.14. The company had a trading volume of 506,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,348. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.