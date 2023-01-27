Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.03 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 477,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,038. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

