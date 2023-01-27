Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.70. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.