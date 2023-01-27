Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $7.53 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GE traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,738. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,780.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

