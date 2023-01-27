Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.