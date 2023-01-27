Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,532 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

PWR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 237,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,334. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

