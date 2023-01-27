Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,776 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

